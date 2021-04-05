W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 7.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 78,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,481,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $505.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

