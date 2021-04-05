WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $31.80

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $33.25. WW International shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 3,495 shares.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

