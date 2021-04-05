Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.64

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 435542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

