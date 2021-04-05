X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.83 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $43,343.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,529,763,355 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

