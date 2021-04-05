Xaya (CHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,700.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $28,700.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,256,774 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,647 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

