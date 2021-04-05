Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xencor by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

