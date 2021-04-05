XOVBank Price Down 81.5% Over Last Week (XOV)

XOVBank (CURRENCY:XOV) traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, XOVBank has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XOVBank has a total market cap of $8,868.02 and approximately $224.00 worth of XOVBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XOVBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XOVBank Profile

XOVBank (XOV) is a coin. XOVBank’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,838,002 coins. The Reddit community for XOVBank is /r/Xovercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XOVBank’s official website is www.xov.io . XOVBank’s official Twitter account is @xovercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “XOVBank is a digital currency based on the Ethereum blockchain, with the purpose of replacing traditional banks and currencies. “

