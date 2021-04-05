XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 822.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in XP were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in XP by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 82,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in XP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in XP by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get XP alerts:

XP opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion and a PE ratio of 79.38. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.