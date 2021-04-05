xRhodium Market Cap Reaches $6.69 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $5.36 or 0.00009081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $19,962.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002408 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035385 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019193 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

