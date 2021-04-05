xRhodium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,469.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00008389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 32% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $9,469.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002643 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00036406 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018938 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

