XSGD Trading Down 1.4% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $186,379.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 41,239,140 coins and its circulating supply is 39,507,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

