XTRABYTES Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,443.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.