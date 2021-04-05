XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $3.04 million and $294.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056624 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00102604 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

