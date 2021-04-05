Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Major Exchanges

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $137,146.86 and $84,200.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,997,184 coins and its circulating supply is 4,030,750 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

