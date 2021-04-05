XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. XYO has a market cap of $59.43 million and $2.59 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 85.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

