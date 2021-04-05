Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.52

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 2166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.