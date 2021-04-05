Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.70

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 14265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.