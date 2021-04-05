Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 50.9% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $37,435.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00325285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00085808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00114339 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,992,562 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

