Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. 17,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,111. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Yelp has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Yelp by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.