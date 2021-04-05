YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Up 15.7% This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $116,124.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

