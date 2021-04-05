YIELD App Trading 27.4% Lower This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $61.07 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,901,898 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

