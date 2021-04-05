Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

