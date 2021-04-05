yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $478,715.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,693,200 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

yieldwatch Coin Trading

