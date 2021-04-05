YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $8.61 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $932,036.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.