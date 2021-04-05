yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Hits $91.60 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $91.60 million and $39,391.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,516,820 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling yOUcash

