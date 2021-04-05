YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.78

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 987725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 874,635 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 496,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

