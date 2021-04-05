YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.78

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 987725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

