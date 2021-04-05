yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $77,029.52 and $12,894.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Token Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,418 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

