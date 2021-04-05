Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

