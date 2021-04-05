Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. Aramark has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

