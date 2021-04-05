Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of ($6.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,590,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.47 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

