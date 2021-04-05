Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $5.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will report $5.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $4.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.79 to $27.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $251.11 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

