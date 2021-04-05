Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $31.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.96 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $144.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $190.71 million, with estimates ranging from $173.42 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

