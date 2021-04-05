Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.