Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

