Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $37.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $43.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.40 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 367,999 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,128,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

