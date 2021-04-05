Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $6.89 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $7.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $26.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $37.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.82 on Monday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

