Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $675,196,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.