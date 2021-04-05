Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $2.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

WSM opened at $182.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $185.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

