Zacks: Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $5,706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

