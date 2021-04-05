Zacks: Analysts Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 million to $2.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33).

Several research firms have commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $13.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.