Zacks: Analysts Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,493,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppFolio by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $89.63 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

