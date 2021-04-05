Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cactus posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $31.19 on Monday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

