Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,991. The company has a market cap of $816.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

