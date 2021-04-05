Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,991. The company has a market cap of $816.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.