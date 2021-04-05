Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $851.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce sales of $851.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.00 million and the lowest is $847.30 million. GMS posted sales of $770.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GMS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GMS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GMS by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

