Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.86). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.89) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 103,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

