Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.32 million to $24.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.27 million, with estimates ranging from $51.63 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,307,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $735,991. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $442.16 million, a PE ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

