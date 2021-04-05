Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $800.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.82 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

