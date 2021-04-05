Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.39 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $800.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.82 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.