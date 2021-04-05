Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $300.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $300.74 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $290.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 133,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 246,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,027,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $576.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

