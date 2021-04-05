Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.50 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $8.25 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

